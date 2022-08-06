By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In connection with the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, the Kerala State Institute of Children’s Literature will organise a quiz competition based on India’s freedom struggle at 11am on Monday at SMV Model High School.

Interested should appear with the consent letter signed by school authorities and ID cards at 10am. Those interested can register via — https://ksicl.org/india75quiz/ . The institute will also organise an exhibition of books which will be sold at 50% discount at the venue. A registration counter for the Thalir scholarship will also be available at the venue.

