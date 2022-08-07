Kazhakoottam NH stretch to be opened on Nov 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Saturday said that the longest four-lane elevated highway in the state at Kazhakoottam will be opened on November 1, Kerala Piravi day. He was speaking to reporters while inspecting the roads in the district.

The minister said that he will directly inspect the constructions progressing in all districts.“The construction of the National Highway (NH) 66 at the Mukkola-Tamil Nadu border is in its final stages. The construction of the Enchakkal flyover will begin in March 2023 and will be commissioned in 2024. Several black spots have been identified on the Thiruvallam road where accidents are recurring. We are planning to install systems in such areas,” Riyas said. He said the six-lane national highway from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram will be commissioned by 2025.

