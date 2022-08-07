Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Social media star held on rape charges

After befriending the college student through Facebook and Instagram, he persuaded her to come to the city.

Published: 07th August 2022 07:09 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thampanoor police have arrested a social media star who gained popularity through Instagram and TikTok clips, in connection with a rape case. Vineeth, a native of Chirayinkeezhu, was taken into custody after a college student filed a complaint against him. After interrogation, he was arrested and remanded on charges of raping and insulting women.

After befriending the college student through Facebook and Instagram, he persuaded her to come to the city. Later she was taken to a lodge and sexually abused. In the investigation conducted by the police, it has been found that more women were trapped by him.

Vineeth befriended young women promising them tips to make a viral video. Videos of private moments with many women were found in his mobile phone. The police are checking if he had blackmailed anyone using these videos.

