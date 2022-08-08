After scoring 100% in CBSE class X last year, Abhinav sets IIT goal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Abinav K Naveen, a student of Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, has achieved the rare feat of scoring 500 out of 500 in the CBSE Class X exam this year. The 16-year-old, who is currently pursuing his Plus-II course in the Science stream at St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal, has set a new goal of securing admission to one of the top-ranked Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).

Abhinav was among the students who attempted the CBSE exam conducted in two phases for the first time, owing to the pandemic. While many found the multiple-choice format of questions in Term 1 tough, Abhinav could score 100% for all subjects. He repeated the feat in the second term as well which was held in descriptive mode. He attributes the achievement to the help of the teachers of Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya, who were always ready to clear his doubts at every stage.

Abhinav said he did not devote his entire time to studies as many students facing the board exams would. “I played football, cycled and had my full share of recreation before studies everyday. Besides, there was no pressure from my family,” he said.

He said understanding the textbook and solving previous years’ question papers would stand a student in good stead for the Class X exam. His elder sister Malavika too helped him clear his doubts while at home. Abhinav is the son of Naveen K Anto, an employee of Kuwait Airways, and Sindhu Naveen and resides in Silver Clouds Garden Villas at Ambalammukku.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Abinav K Naveen, a student of Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, has achieved the rare feat of scoring 500 out of 500 in the CBSE Class X exam this year. The 16-year-old, who is currently pursuing his Plus-II course in the Science stream at St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal, has set a new goal of securing admission to one of the top-ranked Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). Abhinav was among the students who attempted the CBSE exam conducted in two phases for the first time, owing to the pandemic. While many found the multiple-choice format of questions in Term 1 tough, Abhinav could score 100% for all subjects. He repeated the feat in the second term as well which was held in descriptive mode. He attributes the achievement to the help of the teachers of Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya, who were always ready to clear his doubts at every stage. Abhinav said he did not devote his entire time to studies as many students facing the board exams would. “I played football, cycled and had my full share of recreation before studies everyday. Besides, there was no pressure from my family,” he said. He said understanding the textbook and solving previous years’ question papers would stand a student in good stead for the Class X exam. His elder sister Malavika too helped him clear his doubts while at home. Abhinav is the son of Naveen K Anto, an employee of Kuwait Airways, and Sindhu Naveen and resides in Silver Clouds Garden Villas at Ambalammukku.