Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

After scoring 100% in CBSE class X last year, Abhinav sets IIT goal

Abinav K Naveen, a student of Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, has achieved the rare feat of scoring 500 out of 500 in the CBSE Class X exam this year.

Published: 08th August 2022 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Abhinav, who scored full marks in CBSE Class X exam, with Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya principal Shahna Renjith and administrator Fr Daniel Mannil | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Abinav K Naveen, a student of Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, has achieved the rare feat of scoring 500 out of 500 in the CBSE Class X exam this year. The 16-year-old, who is currently pursuing his Plus-II course in the Science stream at St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal, has set a new goal of securing admission to one of the top-ranked Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).

Abhinav was among the students who attempted the CBSE exam conducted in two phases for the first time, owing to the pandemic. While many found the multiple-choice format of questions in Term 1 tough, Abhinav could score 100% for all subjects. He repeated the feat in the second term as well which was held in descriptive mode. He attributes the achievement to the help of the teachers of Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya, who were always ready to clear his doubts at every stage. 

Abhinav said he did not devote his entire time to studies as many students facing the board exams would. “I played football, cycled and had my full share of recreation before studies everyday. Besides, there was no pressure from my family,” he said.

He said understanding the textbook and solving previous years’ question papers would stand a student in good stead for the Class X exam. His elder sister Malavika too helped him clear his doubts while at home. Abhinav is the son of Naveen K Anto, an employee of Kuwait Airways, and Sindhu Naveen and resides in Silver Clouds Garden Villas at Ambalammukku.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Board exam
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp