Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Bengaluru man dupes Canada job aspirant of  Rs 3.5 lakh

The police said David, impersonating as a recruiting officer posted in India by a Canadian firm, took the money as emigration charge and visa fee.

Published: 08th August 2022 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city cyber crime police have arrested a 35-year-old Bengaluru native who had allegedly defrauded a woman of Rs 3.5 lakh by giving a fake job offer in Canada. David Raj of Jyothipura lured the Thiruvananthapuram resident into a trap using social media advertisements.

The police said David, impersonating as a recruiting officer posted in India by a Canadian firm, took the money as emigration charge and visa fee. He used SIM cards obtained using fake ID proofs and hence the investigators failed to identify him initially. Sustained efforts using advanced technology finally paid off as the cops managed to ascertain the identity of the person and arrested him from Indira Nagar.

The police said David had similar cases against him in Bengaluru and electronic devices used to commit the offence have been recovered from him. He was produced in a court here and remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Duping Canada man Money Social media
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp