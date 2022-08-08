Bengaluru man dupes Canada job aspirant of  Rs 3.5 lakh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city cyber crime police have arrested a 35-year-old Bengaluru native who had allegedly defrauded a woman of Rs 3.5 lakh by giving a fake job offer in Canada. David Raj of Jyothipura lured the Thiruvananthapuram resident into a trap using social media advertisements.

The police said David, impersonating as a recruiting officer posted in India by a Canadian firm, took the money as emigration charge and visa fee. He used SIM cards obtained using fake ID proofs and hence the investigators failed to identify him initially. Sustained efforts using advanced technology finally paid off as the cops managed to ascertain the identity of the person and arrested him from Indira Nagar.

The police said David had similar cases against him in Bengaluru and electronic devices used to commit the offence have been recovered from him. He was produced in a court here and remanded in judicial custody.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city cyber crime police have arrested a 35-year-old Bengaluru native who had allegedly defrauded a woman of Rs 3.5 lakh by giving a fake job offer in Canada. David Raj of Jyothipura lured the Thiruvananthapuram resident into a trap using social media advertisements. The police said David, impersonating as a recruiting officer posted in India by a Canadian firm, took the money as emigration charge and visa fee. He used SIM cards obtained using fake ID proofs and hence the investigators failed to identify him initially. Sustained efforts using advanced technology finally paid off as the cops managed to ascertain the identity of the person and arrested him from Indira Nagar. The police said David had similar cases against him in Bengaluru and electronic devices used to commit the offence have been recovered from him. He was produced in a court here and remanded in judicial custody.