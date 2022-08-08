‘Fest of Happiness’ in Thiruvananthapuram draws huge attention of children

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “How did you develop the ability to draw with your toes?” Kanmani, a woman without hands who creates wonderful artwork with her legs, was the subject of the children’s inquiry.

Kanmani said that she had not been taught and that she had instead trained herself out of a real desire. If there is a desire, an effort, and patience, goals can be attained, she said.

Children shared their curiosities at the ‘Fest of Happiness’ programme organised by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights for children in child care institutions. Kanmani interacted with the children about developing skills beyond limitations.

Child actor Sneha Anu, who won the state film award for her performance in the film “Thala”, and popular film star Priyanka shared various stories during the programme.

