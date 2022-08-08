Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Fest of Happiness’ in Thiruvananthapuram draws huge attention of children

Kanmani said that she had not been taught and that she had instead trained herself out of a real desire. If there is a desire, an effort, and patience, goals can be attained, she said.

Published: 08th August 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kanmani interacting with children at the ‘Fest of Happiness’ programme | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  “How did you develop the ability to draw with your toes?” Kanmani, a woman without hands who creates wonderful artwork with her legs, was the subject of the children’s inquiry. 

Kanmani said that she had not been taught and that she had instead trained herself out of a real desire. If there is a desire, an effort, and patience, goals can be attained, she said.

Children shared their curiosities at the ‘Fest of Happiness’ programme organised by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights for children in child care institutions. Kanmani interacted with the children about developing skills beyond limitations.

Child actor Sneha Anu, who won the state film award for her performance in the film “Thala”, and popular film star Priyanka shared various stories during the programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fest of Happiness
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp