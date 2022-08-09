Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Attakulangara-Thiruvallam road a nightmare for motorists

Many two-wheeler riders lose control of their vehicle while travelling on the stretch.

Published: 09th August 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Though the road was repaired recenlty, waterlogging persists at Kallattumukku on the Attakulangara- Thiruvallam stretch after the monsoon rain | B P Deepu

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even after the government sanctioned a sum of `6.67 crore for constructing a drain and  carrying out allied work to prevent waterlogging on the Attakulangara-Thiruvallam stretch, there has been little follow-up action on the part of authorities concerned.

The monsoon made the situation worse with the emergence of giant potholes, which has turned the stretch into a nightmare for motorists. Work on raising the height of the road and cleaning up of drains was undertaken by the previous government. However, no proper work was undertaken  for the past five years, and this has made matters worse.

Many two-wheeler riders lose control of their vehicle while travelling on the stretch. The 4.23-km stretch, which connects MG Road with NH-66 bypass, is a major avenue also used by tourists to travel to Kovalam from East Fort after visiting Sreepadmanabha Swamy temple.

“Waterlogged and potholed roads are proving fatal for motorists, especially two-wheeler riders. The rain has worsened the condition of the road like never before. But, the authorities are turning a blind eye. Despite the fact that the works department carried out patch work on some sections of the road near Kamaleswaram, waterlogging persists at the lower portion of the road. So, the government should do something urgently to ensure the safety of motorists and residents living alongside the stretch,” said  local resident P Ramesh Kumar.

Since it is a low-lying area, rainwater from Manacaud and other areas flows towards Kallattumukku, causing waterlogging. According to the residents, they have been battling the issue for the past 25 years. The lack of a functional drainage system is the main reason for the long-standing issue. Though the road was repaired recently, the issue of waterlogging persists.

