Madhu lynching: Sudheeran writes to chief minister again

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran has shot off a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for a second time on the Madhu lynching case. He blamed the LDF government for its passive attitude. He said the ploy behind the witnesses turning hostile is nothing but to save the culprits. He expressed his displeasure at not taking any action after he had sent first letter to the CM. “It’s high time the government held talks with legal experts and took necessary steps. Else, it will be a serious lapse on its part,” he said.

