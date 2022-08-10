Chargesheet filed in women trafficking case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have filed the chargesheet in a case pertaining to trafficking of women that was detected by the Cyber Cell in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016. The chargesheet was filed by Cyber Cell DySP T Syamlal before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here.

As many as 15 people have been arraigned accused in the case. The chargesheet spanning 48 pages presents statements of 52 witnesses, 31 documents and eight material evidence. The case was registered after Operation ‘Big Daddy’ conducted by the Crime Branch. The operation was launched to crack down on online prostitution and sex rackets.

The police came to know about the racket after they placed an advertisement offering sex in a prominent website. The police busted the racket that was functioning in the heart of the city and arrested 13 people, including four women. Two more people were later arraigned in the case.

As many as seven females and two minors were also rescued from the clutches of the racket during the raid. The raid was a follow-up to an earlier operation in which 37 people, including celebrity couple Rahul Pasupalan and Resmi Nair, were arrested for allegedly running a sex racket.

