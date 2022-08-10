Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Workplace child care centre launch on Wednesday

Social  Justice Minister Veena George will do the state-level inauguration of workplace child care centres at the Public Service Commission headquarters at Pattom on Wednesday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Social  Justice Minister Veena George will do the state-level inauguration of workplace child care centres at the Public Service Commission headquarters at Pattom on Wednesday. Eight more centres, including Ernakulam collectorate and Kerala Agricultural University’s Vellayani campus, will get creches for the employees. The project is launched under the aegis of the women & child development and state children’s welfare committee. A total of `2 lakh has been allotted for ensuring basic facilities at each creche.

“Every child has the right to have breast milk. It is the responsibility of the employer to ensure the facility for the mother and child at all workplaces. In the first stage, 25 creches will be set up in state government offices and PSUs. A total of `50 lakh has been granted as aid for the creches,” said Veena.

The minister said creches will also be launched this year on the Kinfra campus in Thiruvananthapuram, in Krishnapuram panchayat in Alappuzha, Chittur mini-civil station in Palakkad, Kozhikode collectorate, Kalpetta civil station and Nileshwar block panchayat. in Kasaragod.

