KTU exams rescheduled

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has rescheduled the fourth semester MBA regular (full time and part time) examinations to August 19, which were scheduled for August 16.

The university has also published the revised dates of exams that were scheduled for August 5. The second semester BArch regular examinations will be held on August 22, fourth semester BHMCT exams on August 23, fourth semester MBA regular exams on August 24, and sixth semester BArch exams will be conducted on August 25.

