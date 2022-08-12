Drunk men attack police team, nine suffer injuries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three youths were arrested for allegedly attacking the police personnel and injuring nine of them at Punnamoodu in Varkala on Wednesday night. The arrested have been identified as Maniraj, 28, Appu, 25, and Vishnu, 28- all of them residents of Punnamoodu.

Varkala DySP P Niyas said the attack happened around 8 pm when the officers were on patrol duty. The police personnel had gone to Punnamoodu after receiving a complaint that a group of youngsters were creating trouble in the area under the influence of alcohol. “The police were injured while trying to take the offenders into custody,” he said.

Varkala Station House Officer S Sanoj said three cops, who had initially gone to Punnamoodu, came under attack while trying to nab the men, who were creating nuisance.“The policemen were on the defensive as they were outnumbered by the anti-socials. They attacked the cops who were trying to nab them. The attack continued inside the police vehicle also. One of the men, who was restrained, hit the cops with his handcuff,” the SHO said. After being alerted by the first police party, more men rushed to the area to confront the attackers, who pelted stones to dissuade them. Those injured in the attack were ASIs Manoj, Biju and Rahul and civil police officers Sreejith, Syam, Harikrishna, Shajeer, Prasanth Kumaran Nair and Ram Cryspi.

ASI Manoj sustained a fracture on his hand and has been shifted to Parippally Medical College for treatment. Other cops received treatment at Varkala Taluk hospital.The SHO said more arrests were to follow in the case. “The area is notorious and the group got angry seeing the policemen there. We will take stern action against them and more people involved in the attack on the cops will be arrested. We are viewing the issue very seriously,” the SHO said. The police vehicle also sustained damages in the attack. The arrested were charged with assaulting officers to deter them from discharging their duty, causing hurt to cops and damaging public property.

