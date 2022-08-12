Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

IOC holds exhibition of partition’s rare photos

Published: 12th August 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil looks at pictures exhibited at IOC’s outlet in Anayara.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram chapter of the Indian Oil Corporation is holding an exhibition of rare photographs of the partition, coinciding with the country’s 75th Independence Day. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil inaugurated the exhibition at the IOC’s petrol pump in Anayara.

IOC is conducting the programme as per the request of the Centre to enlighten the public and students about the rare anecdotes of the freedom fight. It will conclude on Sunday. IOC divisional retail sales head Vinayak Mahadev Mali and chief manager (retail sales) Biju Vishwanathan attended the programme.

