‘Freedom’ fight @75+

As we gear up for Independence Day, TNIE captures the grit of some people aged 75 and above, who are still ‘fighting’ for freedom of another kind.

Published: 13th August 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kuttappan Asari, 63, and his son Jayan at their smity in Peroorkada. They are among a very few left in the profession

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As we gear up for Independence Day, TNIE captures the grit of some people aged 75 and above, who are still ‘fighting’ for freedom of another kind. Our lensman Vincent Pulickal captures  the toil of weavers, blacksmiths and others who grew up with the country

