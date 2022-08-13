‘Freedom’ fight @75+

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As we gear up for Independence Day, TNIE captures the grit of some people aged 75 and above, who are still ‘fighting’ for freedom of another kind. Our lensman Vincent Pulickal captures the toil of weavers, blacksmiths and others who grew up with the country

