Policemen suspended for rerouting minister

Published: 13th August 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 07:22 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two policemen on escort duty of Industries Minister P Rajeeve were suspended for guiding the minister through a different route other than what was prescribed by the minister’s office. Sub-inspector S S Saburajan and civil police officer Sunil N G were suspended after the minister expressed his resentment on being rerouted along a different path while he was on the way from Neyyattinkara to Ernakulam on Thursday.

The minister’s office had planned to enter the bypass road along Karamana-Killippalam-Attakkkulangara-Eanchakkal route and the same was conveyed to the cops on escort duty. However, the cops on escort duty took a detour and travelled via Thampanoor-Bakery Junction-Chackai route to reach the bypass.

The minister’s office had immediately conveyed its displeasure over the unexpected change in route to the police higher-ups. However, the cops maintained that they had to change the route owing to heavy traffic along the route that was prescribed by the minister’s office.

