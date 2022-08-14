Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

GST fraud: Absconding trader held

The arrested is V K Jashid hailing from Perumpadappu in Malappuram.

Published: 14th August 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A trader who had absconded to avoid receiving the State GST department’s summons was arrested under Sections 172 and 174 of the Indian Penal Code, the first such case in the state, said a statement issued by the department.

The arrested is V K Jashid hailing from Perumpadappu in Malappuram. The main accused in the case, Baneesh hailing from Edappal, was arrested earlier. The latter served 50 days as a remand prisoner before the High Court granted him bail.

The duo is accused in a case of fake input tax credit fraud amounting to over `80 crore. According to the GST department, Baneesh, an arecanut dealer, issued bogus invoices without actually trading in the commodity , to wrongfully avail and utilise input tax credit facility. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp