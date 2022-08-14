Railway Protection Force’s motorcycle rally flagged off

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An All-India Motorcycle Rally of the Railway Protection Force was flagged off on the premises of Red Fort on Saturday. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presided over the function. He honoured the family members of six Amar Shaheeds of the freedom struggle hailing from different parts of the country. They were the family members of Shivram Hari Rajguru from Maharashtra, Khudiram Bose from West Bengal, Alluri Sitarama Raju from Andhra Pradesh, Kushal Konwar from Assam, Laxman Nayak from Orissa and Komaram Bheem from Telangana.
