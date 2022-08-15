Global experts to attend medical conclave to be held on August 26 in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the Trivandrum Medical College’s (TMC) platinum jubilee celebrations, medical experts around the world will attend a three-day convention in Thiruvananthapuram on August 26.

They will share their insights into the current trends and challenges in the health sector, especially on the impact of viruses on human health. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conclave at 5pm at the Diamond Jubilee Alumni Auditorium, TMC.

Roberto Gallo, USA; Prof Anders Vahine, Karolinska Institute, Stockholm; Dr Gagandeep Kang, CMC Vellore; Dr Hari Parameswaran, USA; and Dr Sabarinath Radhakrishnan, USA, will make presentations at the seminar on the second day of the conclave which is themed on ‘Virology and Immunology’.

Eminent virologist Dr T Jacob John, CMC Vellore, and Dr C S Johny, USA, both alumni of TMC, will be among the speakers. The medical convention will have a series of commemoration orations in memory of some very renowned alumni of the institution who expired in the past few years.

Dr C S Pitchumoni from the USA will deliver the platinum jubilee oration, while Dr Mathew Thomas, former HOD, Medicine, TMC, will deliver the Prof Joy Philip commemoration speech. Other speakers on the second day include Dr. P P Joseph, oration by Dr K Rajasekharan Nair, former HOD, Neurology, TMC; Dr Najeeb Osman, USA; Dr Nisha Nigil, Canada; Dr Vinod Menon, UK; Dr Nigil Haroon, Canada; and Dr Fathahudeen, HOD, Pulmonary Medicine, TMC.

Dr George Varghese, senior ENT Consultant, will deliver the Prof Rajamma Rajan memorial address while Dr Thomas Mathew, former HOD, Nephrology, Kozhikode, will give the Prof Roy Chally oration. Prof M Krishnan Nair memorial oration will be delivered by Dr Cheriyan Varghese, WHO. Dr K Ramakrishna Nair, former HOD, Plastic Surgery, TMC, will speak about ‘Modern trends in burns management’ in his speech on Prof P A Thomas.

A panel discussion on ‘Chronic liver diseases’ has been scheduled in the afternoon session on the third day with Dr Narendranathan M, former HOD, Medical Gastro, TMC; and Dr Ramesh Rajan, HOD, Surgical Gastro, TMC, as moderators.

