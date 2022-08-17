Avoid medical negligence, Pinarayi tells health workers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the government would take the attack on healthcare workers seriously, but the lapses in treatment would not be accepted. He called upon the healthcare workers to be more vigilant as the government has set up a system to probe alleged medical negligence seriously. The chief minister was inaugurating the new flyover inside the Government Medical College campus in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. His comments came in the backdrop of disciplinary measures taken by the health department in the medical college and in other public hospitals in recent times.

He reiterated that the government would set up an exclusive mechanism for organ transplantation, the first such venture in the country. “The government’s desire is not to deny treatment due to lack of money. The measures are under way to improve the infrastructure of Thiruvananthapuram medical college, which patients even from Tamil Nadu depend, as per the master plan,” said Pinarayi.

He claimed that the government was able to ensure facilities for patients during Covid. Health Minister Veena George said the second phase of the master plan, including modification of buildings, would be completed.

Launch of the flyover opens up a new path from the campus to the Kumarapuram road. It gives access to SAT Hospital, Sree Chitra (SCTIMST), RCC, Medical College Block, Principal’s office, Child Development Centre, Priyadarshini Institute of Paramedical Sciences Medical College and the hostel easily using the flyover.

