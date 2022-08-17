Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala University hosts analytics summit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala University, in association with the Institute of Analytics (IoA) a global body of analytics and data science professionals based in the UK, organised a summit on analytics and data at the university campus on Tuesday. Kerala University pro-vice chancellor Dr PP Ajayakumar inaugurated the summit. The UK-based International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) is also part of the summit. 

Delivering the talk on the topic, ‘Analytics - The Future’, Dr Clare Walsh, Head of Education at IoA, said professionals with expertise in analytics will have a huge potential. She welcomed the summit and added that the event would help to nurture efficient professionals. As per organisers, the summit will be held at Calicut University on August 25 and M G University on August 26. 

Kerala University IMK Department Head Dr KS Chandrashekar; School of Management Director Dr Resia Beegum, IQAC Director Dr Gabriel Simon Thattil and ISDC Executive Director Tom M. Joseph also attended.

