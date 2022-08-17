Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thieves sell manhole lid s to buy booze

The police said the thieves targeted the manhole covers due to the cast iron that is used to make them.

Published: 17th August 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

liquor, Alcohol

(Express Illustrations)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Not many would consider manhole covers valuable. However, for two thieves from Thiruvananthapuram, the covers made entirely of cast iron became the means to earn some quick bucks to buy their daily quota of liquor.

In just a week, Aneesh, 33, of Poikamukku and Jayakumar, 39, of Venjaramoodu, stole around 20 manhole covers from main thouroughfares as well as pocket roads around the state capital and sold them to scrap dealers for a hefty total of `1 lakh, most of which they used to buy liquor. The duo was nabbed by the Pothencode police recently.The police said the thieves targeted the manhole covers due to the cast iron that is used to make them.

Manhole covers sold for Rs 5,000 each

They would lift the covers, weighing over 50kg each, using specially-crafted tools and whisk them away in an autorickshaw.“The duo left several sewers open, posing a huge risk to motorists and pedestrians,” said Pothencode SHO Mithun D.

“Many manhole covers were removed in a way that made it tough for people to see that the sewers were open. It was dangerous. We had to plead with the contractors of Kerala Water Authority to cover the sewers,” Mithun said, adding that he had assured the contractors that the thieves would be arrested soon
A source with the police said the covers having a cast iron frame could fetch up to `20,000.

“The thieves sold the covers for `5,000 each and used the money to buy liquor. They are addicted to alcohol,” said the source. The Pothencode police said the thieves did not even spare manhole covers from remote areas like Kallara and Attingal.The police was able to retrieve some of the stolen manhole covers. The others had already been melted by the scrap dealers who had purchased them from the thieves.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp