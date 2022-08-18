KTU 2015, ’16 batch students to get one more year to finish BTech

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Syndicate Standing Committee on Academics and Research of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has decided to expand the course duration for students who were admitted to the BTech programme of the varsity in 2015 and 2016. The students will get an additional year to complete the degree. According to the decision, students will get time till August 15, 2023, to complete the course. Students can apply for duration extension through portal. The fee for availing the facility is fixed at Rs 1,000 for 2015 batch students and `2,000 for 2016 batch students. The payment can be done online. The last date for applying is August 22. In the four-year BTech course, students are given two more years to clear the supplementary papers. However, the first BTech batch of the university, which began its academic operations in 2015, has already been given seven years to complete the programme.