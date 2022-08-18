‘National Guidance Festival 2022’ from Sept 19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CBSE in association with Technopark-based startup ‘Lifology Foundation’ will organise ‘National Guidance Festival 2022’ for students and parents of classes 8-10 from September 19 to 24.The festival will be in online mode and provide students with information on future careers, skill sets to excel and a clear road map to make them future ready.

The certification programme will be hosting experts from diverse professional backgrounds and industries. The sessions will include expert talks, interactions, experiential learning, and exposure to assessments and scientific guidance. It is a not-for-profit initiative that will be free of cost for students.

