A walk among the golden fields

Joan Marion Ajit By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The bright sunflower fields of Sundarapandiapuram are the right place for a short trip this week. A short ride away, you can completely cut off from the cityscape of Thiruvananthapuram and spend time amid expansive windmills, green paddy fields, scenic mountains, tiny streams and rivers of Tenkasi. The famous Sundarapandiapuram is a little heaven away from your busy life.

Though it is in Tamil Nadu, the destination is just a three-hour ride away. Sundarapandiapuram is also known for its ancient temples. It has been a popular setting for many Tamil films including Annyan, Roja, Gentleman and Satyam.

The best time to bask among the yellow sunflowers is between June and August. A few hours away, one can visit fields of fragrant tuberose, marigolds to corn cobs. The photogenic fields attract a huge number of tourists. Though visitors can walk through the lush fields, one must be careful not to harm the crops.

The Agastheeswarar Temple Cave, a quaint Shiva temple in the village along the Hanumannathi River, offers a stunning view of the Western Ghats. The old-world charm of this village is unmatched. “The climate here is sunny and breezy. It is an ideal spot for picnics. I recommend going by the Ponmudi-Thenmala route to get the most out of the journey,” says Sreeram P J, who recently visited the destination.

Old Courtallam Falls is just a few minutes away from Sundarapandiapuram. The waterfall, on the Chittar River, is known as a ‘medical spa’ due to the scent of the waters. The Tirunelveli district administration organises an eight-day Saral Vizha celebration every year which coincides with the blooming of sunflowers. The town has many restaurants serving quail, rabbit, and pigeon delicacies.

How to reach

You can reach the town in 3 hours by car. You can also reach the destination by bus. It is recommended to travel in the Tirunelveli-Tenkasi KSRTC and then catch a bus going through the Ayikudi-Kambley-Sambavar-Vadakarai route to reach the Surandai bus stand.

Where to eat

10 km away from the sunflower spot is the famous Rahmat’s Parotta stall in Courtallam. The place is famous for Border Chicken and Parottas.

Stay: Many resorts, homestays and guesthouses are available at Tenkasi and near the town

