Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A walk among the golden fields

The bright sunflower fields of Sundarapandiapuram are the right place for a short trip this week.

Published: 19th August 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Joan Marion Ajit
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The bright sunflower fields of Sundarapandiapuram are the right place for a short trip this week. A short ride away, you can completely cut off from the cityscape of Thiruvananthapuram and spend time amid expansive windmills, green paddy fields, scenic mountains, tiny streams and rivers of Tenkasi. The famous Sundarapandiapuram is a little heaven away from your busy life.

Though it is in Tamil Nadu, the destination is just a three-hour ride away. Sundarapandiapuram is also known for its ancient temples. It has been a popular setting for many Tamil films including Annyan, Roja, Gentleman and Satyam. 

The best time to bask among the yellow sunflowers is between June and August. A few hours away, one can visit fields of fragrant tuberose, marigolds to corn cobs. The photogenic fields attract a huge number of tourists. Though visitors can walk through the lush fields, one must be careful not to harm the crops.

The Agastheeswarar Temple Cave, a quaint Shiva temple in the village along the Hanumannathi River, offers a stunning view of the Western Ghats. The old-world charm of this village is unmatched. “The climate here is sunny and breezy. It is an ideal spot for picnics. I recommend going by the Ponmudi-Thenmala route to get the most out of the journey,” says Sreeram P J, who recently visited the destination.

Old Courtallam Falls is just a few minutes away from Sundarapandiapuram. The waterfall, on the Chittar River, is known as a ‘medical spa’ due to the scent of the waters. The Tirunelveli district administration organises an eight-day Saral Vizha celebration every year which coincides with the blooming of sunflowers. The town has many restaurants serving quail, rabbit, and pigeon delicacies.

How to reach 
You can reach the town in 3 hours by car. You can also reach the destination by bus. It is recommended to travel in the Tirunelveli-Tenkasi KSRTC and then catch a bus going through the Ayikudi-Kambley-Sambavar-Vadakarai route to reach the Surandai bus stand. 

Where to eat
10 km away from the sunflower spot is the famous Rahmat’s Parotta stall in Courtallam. The place is famous for Border Chicken and Parottas. 

Stay: Many resorts, homestays  and guesthouses are available at Tenkasi and near the town

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp