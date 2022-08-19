Man killed in road accident at Varkala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 46-year-old Varkala native died in a road accident atVarkala on Wednesday night.Rajesh, of Kurakkanni, was travelling on his two-wheeler when he rammed into a car parked on the side of the road near Varkala taluk hospital.He reportedly rammed the car from behind and fell on the car’s rear glass, which broke due to the crash. Rajesh’s neck got pierced by a sharp-edged glass piece resulting in his death. The police said light from vehicles coming from the opposite direction could have blinded Rajesh resulting in the crash.

