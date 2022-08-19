Milma’s Rich Milk & Smart Curd launched

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J Chinchurani inaugurated Milma’s new products — Rich Milk and Smart Curd — and launched their online sale through the Swiggy app. The new products will be made at its plant in Kollam district. The minister said milk subsidy scheme would be implemented soon.

She also stated that the government has proposed various dairy projects. Loans on attractive terms have been made available to dairy farmers. All these initiatives have helped in increased production of milk compared to the previous year, she said.

KOLLAM: Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J Chinchurani inaugurated Milma’s new products — Rich Milk and Smart Curd — and launched their online sale through the Swiggy app. The new products will be made at its plant in Kollam district. The minister said milk subsidy scheme would be implemented soon. She also stated that the government has proposed various dairy projects. Loans on attractive terms have been made available to dairy farmers. All these initiatives have helped in increased production of milk compared to the previous year, she said.