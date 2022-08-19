Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Milma’s Rich Milk & Smart Curd launched

Published: 19th August 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J Chinchurani inaugurated Milma’s new products — Rich Milk and Smart Curd — and launched their online sale through the Swiggy app. The new products will be made at its plant in Kollam district. The minister said milk subsidy scheme would be implemented soon.

She also stated that the government has proposed various dairy projects. Loans on attractive terms have been made available to dairy farmers. All these initiatives have helped in increased production of milk compared to the previous year, she said.

