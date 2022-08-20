Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

5th phase of campaign ‘Nagarasabha Janangalilekku’ held, 109 cases heard

The programme was well-received by the public.

Published: 20th August 2022

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fifth phase of the city corporation’s people’s campaign, ‘Nagarasabha Janangalilekku’ (corporation to people), was held at Thiruvallam zonal office on Friday. Inaugurating the programme, Mayor S Arya Rajendran said the LDF supports the populace. She also lashed out at the UDF and BJP for not cooperating with the programme.

“The BJP and UDF councillors are staying away from a programme that benefits people. Others are trying to launch a bogus campaign to denigrate the corporation. But everyone can see it,” said the mayor.

She said that the corporation will respond to such campaigns by launching more development works. The mayor personally heard 109 complaints during the campaign and forwarded them to officials concerned for further action. The programme was well-received by the public.

‘Nagarasabha Janangalilekku’ campaign was launched with the objective of ensuring corruption-free good governance for the citizens along with comprehensive urban development. The campaign involves redressal of grievances of people in 11 zonal offices which comprise 100 wards of the corporation under the leadership of the mayor.

