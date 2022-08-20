Resting place of yore yearn for respite  

Joan Marion Ajit By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Once a hub for news and travel, the ruins of Perettill Vazhiyambalam in Varkala now stand as a memoir of the past long gone. Ornate with stone carvings of goddesses, flora and fauna, this monumental building was built during the reign of King Marthanda Varma in the mid-1700s.

Vazhiyambalam was formerly a part of Kerala’s legacy but is now on the verge of extinction. During old times when transportation of the state was by either foot or carts, these were the place of relief for most weary travellers. These monoliths were a channel for trade, travel, and communication and were closely connected to the Attingal Palace and the queens who resided there.

Right next to the Monolith stands the Chumaduthangi, another relic at the risk of vanishing. Chumaduthangi (two vertical stones topped by a horizontal one) was made for people to unload the weight they carried, accompanied by a stone well that served as a source of refreshment. Both of these 300 years old rock structures still perform their duties for the villagers nearby.

“Many of these wayside rest stations have beenz demolished or turned into dumping grounds. Some have even vanished due to road expansion. The younger generation has failed to recognise its value and has vandalised the area. This spot has been a part of our lives. It is disheartening to see their current state,” says Sreedharan, a local resident and admirer of the Vazhiyambalam.

This place is now under the Kerala State Department of Archaeology but the neglect is visible. Parts of the building got damaged over time. The interiors have been vandalised and are in need of protection. Initially, the building had 12 pillars for support, which were later bound with the cemented seating areas.

The rock-cut pillars have a deep resemblance to the Alampur Jogulamba Temple in Telangana.

