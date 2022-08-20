Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

SBI selected financial partner of Kerala Savaari

State Bank of India (SBI) has been roped in as financial partner of Kerala Savaari, the newly launched auto aggregator service on the lines of Ola and Uber.

Published: 20th August 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India

State Bank of India (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Bank of India (SBI) has been roped in as financial partner of Kerala Savaari, the newly launched auto aggregator service on the lines of Ola and Uber. Kerala Savaari is being implemented by the Kerala Motor Transport Workers Welfare Fund Board in coordination with Indian Telephone Industries  (ITI), Palakkad.

Kerala Savaari aims to ensure transparent and safe travel for the public at affordable rates within Kerala. It is a first-of-its-kind project in the country and perhaps the first such system in the government sector internationally.  The passengers can enjoy the flexibility of booking a cab at their fingertips with a smartphone.

The GPS installed in the vehicle will provide improved safety as vehicle is tracking-enabled.
General managers of SBI V Seetharaman, Thalachil Siva Das and Seshu Babu Palle exchanged  MoU with Renjith P Manohar, CEO of Kerala Motor Transport Workers’ Welfare Fund Board, and Anil Kumar, representative of ITI Palakkad.

