Centre trying to squeeze Kerala’s fiscal freedom to borrow: Pinarayi

There are attempts to weaken the constitutional institutions in the country, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Published: 21st August 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 07:15 AM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There are attempts to weaken the constitutional institutions in the country, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Inaugurating the state conference of PSC Employees’ Union  in the state capital, Pinarayi said that efforts are on to create divisions among the people.

Pinarayi said that protecting the secular ideals of the state is important. “The Constitution is being challenged. Certain activities that will affect the country’s unity are going on. In such a scenario, the country’s secular values should be protected,” he said. Referring to the recent allegations against the Public Service Commission (PSC), the chief minister said that the PSC is an institution untainted by corruption. The PSC employees have set an example for this. Lakhs of candidates have reposed their trust in the PSC. Efforts should be taken to protect that trust, he said.

Unleashing a major attack on the Union government, the chief minister said that the Centre has been trying to encroach upon the rights of state governments. “Federal values are not being respected. The Centre has been trying to take away the limited power of states.

There are attempts to take over the cooperative sector. The Union government has been creating hindrance to state’s developmental initiatives, he said. He also criticised the Union government for the dip in Central share of revenue. Also, the Centre has been squeezing the state’s fiscal freedom to borrow in an attempt to put additional financial burden on the state, Pinarayi alleged.

