Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

East Fort skywalk to open on Monday

Prithviraj will also inaugurate the selfie point near the bridge.

Published: 21st August 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

The skywalk at East Fort | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At long last, the eagerly awaited skywalk at East Fort will be thrown open to the public on Monday. Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the foot overbridge at 6.30pm in the presence of actor Prithviraj, who will be the chief guest. The skywalk was built at a cost of Rs 4 crore as part of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme.

Prithviraj will also inaugurate the selfie point near the bridge. This skywalk in the capital is the largest and the first of its kind in the state as it has elevators for the elderly and the physically challenged. The work on the public-private partnership (PPP) model project, involving the corporation and  city-based Axo Engineers (P) Ltd, began in 2019.

The L-shaped bridge has been designed in the shape of a white fort as part of heritage conservation norms.  There is also a section which displays paintings of famous sons and daughters of the state capital. Free wi-fi connection will be available within a specific radius of the bridge. Drinking water kiosks will also be installed.

A total of eight persons –  four each for cleaning activities and security purposes – have been appointed. The sophisticated skywalk, which has parking bays for buses plying on the Kovalam route,  starts from Gandhi Park. It also has dedicated advertising spaces, including a 600 sq ft LED screen, said to be one of the largest in South India. The revenue generated from advertisements is for Axo Engineers (P) Ltd.

When former Works Minister G Sudhakaran launched the project in June 2019, it had a March 2020 deadline. But, Covid onset and  concerns raised by the archaeology department held up the project. The necessity as well as the urgency for a proper walkway in East Fort could be gauged from the fact that as many as 16 lives were lost in road accidents on the busy stretch in the last three years.

Mayor S Arya Rajendran will preside over the function while ministers G R Anil, V Sivankutty and Antony Raju will attend. A foot overbridge in front of the Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School was inaugurated in 2018 while another one was constructed in front of St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom.

Highlights
Project cost - RS 4 crore
Longest (102m) foot overbridge
35 CCTV units and a police aid post
Paintings of prominent people
Pictures of tourist spots and a selfie corner
A 600 sq ft HD LED wall
Free wi-fi connection

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
skywalk
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp