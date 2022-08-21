Engineering entrance: CEE extends mark submission date

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has extended by one week the deadline to make changes to the marks entered by students for preparation of the state engineering entrance ranklist. TNIE had earlier reported that extending the deadline by a few more days would benefit thousands of students who are awaiting the results of the Higher Secondary Plus Two improvement examination.

A grab of the report that appeared

in TNIE on August 18

In an order issued late on Saturday, the CEE said students can upload the Plus Two improvement marks and also the documents to support the changes made to the marks already entered, within the extended deadline. It is learnt that Higher Education Minister R Bindu intervened in the issue and directed the CEE to make necessary arrangements so that students get the chance to upload their improvement exam marks. Secretary of the Higher Secondary Examination Board S S Vivekanandan, had told TNIE that the Plus Two improvement exam results will be published by around August 22. The CEE had earlier set a deadline of August 18 for students to make changes to the marks entered and candidates who wrote the exam were apprehensive of missing the deadline.

Close to one lakh students had appeared for the Plus Two improvement exams that were held from July 25 to 30. Of these, a sizeable number of students had appeared for subjects such as mathematics, physics and chemistry – the marks of which are considered for preparing the engineering entrance rank list.

According to a senior official in the CEE’s office, the decision to set August 18 as the deadline was to ensure that the time-frame prescribed by the All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) for completing the admission process is adhered to. With the Higher Secondary Plus Two improvement exams expected to be out by early next week, there will not be further delay in publishing the engineering entrance rank list, sources said.

