26-year-old Kerala woman ends life day after husband’s suicide

Aparna came to know about the suicide on Sunday morning. Not being able to cope with the death, she consumed acid and was hospitalised by her relatives.

Published: 22nd August 2022 03:17 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 26-year-old woman took her own life on Sunday morning at Uzhamalakkal near Nedumangad after learning that her husband had committed suicide a few hours ago. 
Aparna consumed acid after getting to know that her husband Rajesh, 36, had committed suicide by hanging at his residence on Saturday night. 

Aparna and Rajesh were having some domestic issues for the past week.  Aparna had gone to her ancestral house which is close to Rajesh’s house, with her daughter after the tiff with her husband. Rajesh on Saturday evening visited Aparna and requested her to return with him. However, Aparna did not respond positively and sent back Rajesh. The incident reportedly affected Rajesh mentally and he allegedly committed suicide at his residence.

Aparna came to know about the suicide on Sunday morning. Not being able to cope with the death, she consumed acid and was hospitalised by her relatives. However, she died at the Medical College Hospital by noon. The Valiyamala police have registered cases in this regard.

