Music director ​R Somasekharan passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Music director R Somasekharan died here on Monday early morning. He was 77. The end came while being treated for age-related illnesses at the Sree Ramakrishna Medical Mission Hospital. He has given music to songs in eight films, including superhits in "Jaathakam" (1989) and "Aardram" (1992). His last film was "Mr. Pavanayi 99.99" (2019). His film career began with "Ithum Oru Jeevitham" (1982). He had also associated with professional dramas.

Somasekharan was an active presence in Malayalam serials and has given music to over fifty serials. Had also directed forty devotional music albums.

Somasekharan was born to Bharathi Amma and Parameswaran Unnithan. He is survived by his wife Jayamani, children Jayasekhar, Jayasree, Jayadev, and in-laws Sudheesh and Meera. Director Suresh Unnithan is his brother. Cremation will be held at Santhikavadam on Monday evening.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Music director R Somasekharan died here on Monday early morning. He was 77. The end came while being treated for age-related illnesses at the Sree Ramakrishna Medical Mission Hospital. He has given music to songs in eight films, including superhits in "Jaathakam" (1989) and "Aardram" (1992). His last film was "Mr. Pavanayi 99.99" (2019). His film career began with "Ithum Oru Jeevitham" (1982). He had also associated with professional dramas. Somasekharan was an active presence in Malayalam serials and has given music to over fifty serials. Had also directed forty devotional music albums. Somasekharan was born to Bharathi Amma and Parameswaran Unnithan. He is survived by his wife Jayamani, children Jayasekhar, Jayasree, Jayadev, and in-laws Sudheesh and Meera. Director Suresh Unnithan is his brother. Cremation will be held at Santhikavadam on Monday evening.