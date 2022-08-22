Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Music director ​R Somasekharan passes away

Somasekharan was an active presence in Malayalam serials and has given music to over fifty serials. Had also directed forty devotional music albums.

Published: 22nd August 2022 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Music director R Somasekharan. (Photo | Twitter, @KSChithra)

Music director R Somasekharan. (Photo | Twitter, @KSChithra)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Music director R Somasekharan died here on Monday early morning. He was 77. The end came while being treated for age-related illnesses at the Sree Ramakrishna Medical Mission Hospital. He has given music to songs in eight films, including superhits in "Jaathakam" (1989) and "Aardram" (1992). His last film was "Mr. Pavanayi 99.99" (2019). His film career began with "Ithum Oru Jeevitham" (1982). He had also associated with professional dramas.

Somasekharan was an active presence in Malayalam serials and has given music to over fifty serials. Had also directed forty devotional music albums.

Somasekharan was born to Bharathi Amma and Parameswaran Unnithan. He is survived by his wife Jayamani, children Jayasekhar, Jayasree, Jayadev, and in-laws Sudheesh and Meera. Director Suresh Unnithan is his brother. Cremation will be held at Santhikavadam on Monday evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp