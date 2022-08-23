Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Hunt on for two thieves who stunned Trivandrum

The incident occurred between 11am and 11.45am.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have cast their nets wide in search of two Hindi-speaking men, who allegedly stole gold and valuables from a house at Attukal, attempted theft at another house at Edapazhanji and then escaped from the police by pointing gun at them near Vanchiyoor on Monday noon.

The police said two men who arrived in a scooter first broke into a house at Karthika Nagar in Attukal and made away with two sovereign gold ornaments and `50,000. The incident occurred between 11am and 11.45am.

Fort station house officer Rakesh J said there was no one in the house and it was closed when the theft occurred. “We have got hold of CCTV visuals where the two men could be seen moving in the bike without helmets,” he said.

After the theft, barely a few minutes later, the duo tried to break into another house at CSM Nagar in Edapazhanji by noon. However, the duo had to abort the theft as some of the local residents noticed them trying to force open the door of the house, which was unoccupied at that time. When the residents tried to stop the two, they pulled out a gun and threatened the public before fleeing the place in their two-wheeler.
Museum station house officer Dharmajith P S said they were informed about the theft attempt by the local residents by noon. “We immediately alerted all the police stations about the theft attempt,” he said.
Shortly thereafter, the city police came close to laying their hands on the suspected thieves near Vanchiyoor.

The police sources said the thieves had lost the key of their two-wheeler during the scuffle with the residents of CSM Nagar. The Vanchiyoor police reportedly found the two men pulling over their vehicle at an automobile shop near Vanchiyoor. Though they tried to block them, they escaped from the police after brandishing a gun at them.

As per the city special branch, the duo then drove towards Kazhakootam side. The special branch source said the men appeared to be from the northern states.  “At the automobile shop, they spoke Hindi. Also their appearance suggests they were from outside Kerala,” the source said. The police have started searching the labour camps in and around Kazhakootam.

