SFI members clash with cops at Kariavattom college, six held

Published: 23rd August 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A violent clash erupted between the police and the SFI workers at the Kariavattom Government College on Monday evening after the latter locked in the college principal for allegedly refusing to re-admit an SFI leader, who was allegedly removed from the roll last year on disciplinary grounds.

The SFI workers strongly contested the decision of the principal not to re-admit Rohit Raj. They claimed that the university rules allowed his re-admission as a first-year student. When the principal turned down the demand of the SFI leadership, they laid siege to her office. After being informed by the college authorities, the Kazhakootam police rushed to the spot. However, the SFI members objected to their entry into the campus and demanded that they return.

Later, the protestors locked her inside the room prompting the police to swing into action. In the ensuing brawl between the police and the agitators, as many as four cops sustained injuries. The agitators had to be subdued to pave way for safe return of the principal from the campus. The Kazhakootam police, meanwhile, said six SFI members, including local leaders, have been arrested. However, they were charged under bailable sections.

