Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cop gives food minister GR Anil a mouthful, shunted out

Minister G R Anil issued a warning to inspector Girilal after the latter did not take action on a complaint filed by a woman

Published: 24th August 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

GR Anil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A police inspector attached with Vattappara station in Thiruvananthapuram district was shunted out of the Law and Order wing after he entered into a verbal duel with Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, GR Anil, over the phone. The minister, who represents Nedumangad constituency, had rung up Inspector Girilal D to enquire about a case filed by a woman of Vazhayila against her second husband. The woman had accused her husband of torturing her daughter.

The conversation between the minister and the cop took an acrimonious turn after the minister issued a gentle warning to the cop that he will be answerable if anything bad happens to the woman, who resided in his constituency, due to police inaction. In the audio clip that surfaced on social media platforms on Tuesday and soon became viral, the Inspector is heard telling the minister that the woman will be given protection and he will take a fair action. The minister, however, wanted the police to take strong action against the accused and told the Inspector that “you should be saying that he will be taken in by this evening. Isn’t it?” To this the officer gave a gruff reply that he can’t do that. “If he is dragged here, I don’t have anyone to protect me,” he said.

The conversation took a further unpleasant turn after the Inspector angrily told the minister that he was not taking any bribe from anyone and was not there to act on the words of the minister’s voter. Piqued by the remarks of the Inspector, the minister took up the matter directly with the Chief Minister’s Office following which he was transferred to the Vigilance wing.

Case registered

The Vattappara police have registered an FIR against the man against whom his wife had lodged a complaint for torturing his step daughter. The police said the woman, a resident of Vazhayila, had filed a complaint on Monday 8 pm. The complainant had alleged that her husband kicked her daughter born out of her first marriage causing her injuries. She also had alleged that he was threatening her and her 11-year-old child.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GR Anil
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp