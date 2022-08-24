Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Innovation Awards to be given away

In the public delivery category, the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund bagged the award for 2018, while Kerala Police’s cyberdome was chosen in the procedural intervention category.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Minister’s Innovation Awards for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020 will be distributed at noon on Wednesday at a function to be held at the Institute of Management in Government, Thiruvananthapuram. The award winners will get Rs 5 lakh each. In the public delivery category, the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund bagged the award for 2018, while Kerala Police’s cyberdome was chosen in the procedural intervention category.

Revenue e-payment system bagged the award in the public delivery category for 2019 and KITE IT Club, Little Kites and First Bell digital class won the procedural intervention award. In the development intervention section, ‘Nammude Kozhikode-Kozhikode district administration’ won the award. Ernakulam Maneed Family Health Centre got a special award under the innovative and participatory public service delivery section. It will get a prize money of Rs 2.5 lakh. The 2020 award for public delivery category has been won by the K Swift belonging to Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation. In the personal management award section

