Tamil Nadu man guilty of murdering wife

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional Sessions Court here has found a 42-year-old Tamil Nadu native guilty of murdering his wife suspecting infidelity. Judge K Vishnu found Mariyappan guilty of murdering his wife Kanniyammal, a native of Thoothukudi, in September, 2018. Public Prosecutor M Salahudeen, Deepa Viswanath, Vinu Murali and Mohitha Mohan appeared for the prosecution. Kanniyammal was found lying in a pool of blood at their rented residence at Sreevaraham on the night of September 23, 2018. The police later found that it was her husband who had murdered her. He had first clubbed her with a hammer and later hacked her to death. Prior to the incident, the couple had gone to a theatre in the city to watch a movie. After returning home, Mariyappan had accused his wife of being friendly to some people, whom she had known before, at the theatre. The tiff culminated in the cold blooded murder of Kanniyammal. During the trial, it was the statements of the sons of the couple that had turned crucial. Manikandan, who is a pizza delivery boy, had said he was the one who had first seen his mother lying in a pool of blood. Another son Ganesh had told the court that his father always doubted his mother for infidelity and often used to harass her. The house owners also gave a statement that they had seen the couple going into their residence on the fateful day. The forensic examination, meanwhile, had revealed that the footprints found in the pool of blood was that of Mariyappan. The quantum of punishment will be announced on Wednesday.