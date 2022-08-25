Artist KC Chitrabhanu no more

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Art historian and artist K C Chitrabhanu, 70, died at a private hospital in Thrissur on Wednesday. He was a professor and head of the department of arts at the College of Fine Arts Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram. The cremation will be held at his ancestral house at Painkulam on Thursday.

He served as the honorary director of the Raja Ravi Varma Centre of Excellence for Visual Arts. He had authored various books on arts, including ‘Great Painters of the World’. Born in 1952 in Painkulam to Chitrabhanu Namboodiripad of Koodalattupuram and Kali Antharjanam, he studied at the Government Victoria College, Palakkad, and Sree Krishna College, Guruvayur. He, later, studied arts at the Kerala Kalapeetam in Kochi. He learnt under the guidance of artists M V Devan and C N Karunakaran.

