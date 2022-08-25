Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Artist KC Chitrabhanu no more

The cremation will be held at his ancestral house at Painkulam on Thursday.  

Published: 25th August 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Art historian and artist K C Chitrabhanu, 70, died at a private hospital in Thrissur on Wednesday. He was a professor and head of the department of arts at the College of Fine Arts Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram. The cremation will be held at his ancestral house at Painkulam on Thursday.  

He served as the honorary director of the Raja Ravi Varma Centre of Excellence for Visual Arts. He had authored various books on arts, including ‘Great Painters of the World’. Born in 1952 in Painkulam to Chitrabhanu Namboodiripad of Koodalattupuram and Kali Antharjanam, he studied at the Government Victoria College, Palakkad, and Sree Krishna College, Guruvayur. He, later, studied arts at the Kerala Kalapeetam in Kochi. He learnt under the guidance of artists M V Devan and C N Karunakaran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp