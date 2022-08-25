Festival of homemade products

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Gandhi Centre for Rural Development is organising a Swadeshi Festival showcasing homemade products. There will be training, exhibition and seminars as part of the Gandhi Fest Programme in collaboration with Swadeshi Trust and Kerala Gandhi Smarak Nidhi at Thycaud Gandhi Bhavan.

The Swadeshi fest has displayed squashes and jams with local flavour, unadulterated masala powder, wide varieties of jackfruit, nutmeg and pulinchikka products, ayurvedic health drinks etc are available at the exhibition.

The event aims to promote swadeshi products as an alternative to globalisation. According to the organisers, the Swadeshi Festival aims to spread awareness among people to use locally available resources. The festival will conclude on August 31.

