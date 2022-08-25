Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Festival of homemade products

The Gandhi Centre for Rural Development is organising a Swadeshi Festival showcasing homemade products.

Published: 25th August 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Homemade jams and squahes at the Swadeshi Festival

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Gandhi Centre for Rural Development is organising a Swadeshi Festival showcasing homemade products. There will be training, exhibition and seminars as part of the Gandhi Fest Programme in collaboration with Swadeshi Trust and Kerala Gandhi Smarak Nidhi at Thycaud Gandhi Bhavan.

The Swadeshi fest has displayed squashes and jams with local flavour, unadulterated masala powder, wide varieties of jackfruit, nutmeg and pulinchikka products, ayurvedic health drinks etc are available at the exhibition.

The event aims to promote swadeshi products as an alternative to globalisation. According to the organisers, the Swadeshi Festival aims to spread awareness among people to use locally available resources. The festival will conclude on August 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp