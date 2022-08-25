No parking space in Kerala capital as Onam season picks up

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city is about to host the biggest Onam fete after almost three years of restricted celebrations. Thiruvananthapuram will witness a massive turnout of shoppers in the coming weeks. Preparations are on in full swing. Shopping centres are already witnessing huge crowds. However, the lack of parking spaces in the city might spoil residents’ shopping plans. Adequate parking facilities remain a distant dream even after repeated complaints from city folks, thanks to the apathy of changing governments.



Rain might worsen the traffic and parking crisis, says a senior traffic police officer.

“The city is going to be bombarded with unmanageable traffic in the coming days,” the officer adds.

“The parking crisis is going to turn for the worse. We haven’t drawn up an action plan yet, as the Assembly sessions are going on. If it rains in the coming days, that will worsen the situation. People will start coming in cars, choking the city.”According to the officer, roadside parking would be strictly restricted during the festival days.

‘Temporary plans’

The corporation has convened a traffic advisory committee meeting on Saturday to chalk out a plan to manage the rush. “We will offer parking at Putharikandam Maidan,” says a senior corporation official.

“We plan to use the services of traffic wardens to help the police manage traffic.”The official adds that the multi-level car parking in the corporation office premises would be made available for the public.

MLCP projects drag on

Even after decades of planning, many multi-level car parking projects remain in the pipeline. The long-pending projects proposed at Putharikandam Maidan, Public Office premises and Palayam Connemara are yet to become a reality.

The project at Putharikandam worth `12 crore — touted to be the city’s largest parking facility, which can accommodate 210 cars and 240 two-wheelers — is unlikely to take off any time soon.The project to set up multi-level parking at Medical College Hospital (MCH), launched nearly two years ago, is also in a limbo. It’s been more than a year since the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) initiated steps to set up a parking facility at the Public Office for `10 crore. It was supposed to address the parking crisis in the Museum-Vellayambalam stretch. The plan was to set up a facility with a capacity to park 80 cars.

‘Hold fete outside the city’

Many people believe it’s high time the state government decided to conduct mass events outside the city limits.“The city is crowded and population density is high. There is traffic congestion on every road inside the capital,” says president M S Venugopal, Federation of Residents Association Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT).

“While visiting Palayam, one has to park at least 3km away due to rush. And a bit ahead, Statue is a different story altogether. It’s difficult to even go near the place. All the exhibitions, expos and government programmes are held at places such as the Museum. It’s not right to hold such crowd-pulling events in the middle of the city.”

Venugopal adds that the government and local bodies should encourage private parking areas. “We have also urged the authorities to set up parking spaces in the adjoining areas of the city. However, that is not enough. We need to strengthen public transportation to avoid traffic congestion,” he says.

‘Unscientific planning’

The authorities should enforce existing laws to curb the parking menace, says Anil Kumar Pandala, road safety expert and former managing director of Trivandrum Road Development Corporation Ltd.

“Roadside parking should be avoided and primary importance should be on facilitating vehicular movement. Wayside vending is another problem that adds to the traffic chaos. Vending should be strictly regulated,” he adds.

Anil alleges that development projects are planned without proper study.“People are unaware that there is even a parking facility at the corporation office,”he says. “They should publicise it and make it more accessible to the public. Many such projects are planned unscientifically without considering the public interest.”

