Transfer teacher postings in varsities to PSC: VD Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan has asked the government to entrust teacher appointments in universities with the Kerala Public Service Commission. He said the government can follow the model set by the previous UDF government which left non-teaching appointments in universities to the PSC.

The CPM has ruined the academic standards of universities in Kerala, he said during the discussion on the notice for an adjournment motion moved by the opposition. Students are leaving the state to other states and countries for higher education. “We are losing the cream of our human resources. Most of these students will find job and settle in those places,” he said.

Under the LDF government, only CPM followers are selected for teacher posts. Hundreds of party workers were appointed on temporary basis in non-teaching posts in the Digital University and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. Universities have become places for CPM to squeeze in its workers, he said.

UDF member Roji John, who moved the notice, listed several alleged cases of nepotism in university appointments. He avoided naming the person concerned in the controversial appointment as some ruling members cited that the case was sub-judice.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu said 523 appointments to the posts of professor, associate professor and assistant professor were made in various universities in Kerala since the first term of Pinarayi Vijayan government. Only a few were legally challenged which was proof of the fairness in appointments. The recent selection of the associate professor in Kannur University was as per the law, she said. The opposition

