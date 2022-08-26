Bharat Jodo Yatra will expose BJP’s anti-people policies: Congress MP Kodikunnil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) will expose the anti-people friendly policies of the BJP government, senior Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh told reporters at Indira Bhavan. BJP is trying to implement politics of hatred and aversion, said Kodikunnil, who is also the state coordinator of the BJY. The motto of the 150 days-long padayatra is ‘Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan’ (Come Together, Unite the Nation), which will cover 3,570 km through 12 states in 150 days, he said. He alleged that people are being divided on caste, religion, place, language, food and dressing. He rued that Parliament has been made into a rubber stamp where the Opposition has been silenced. “Over the last eight years, the Modi government has been posing challenges to democracy. The country’s unity and secularism are being questioned where we are also seeing the trust in the judiciary being compromised”, said Kodikunnil.The padayatra will be passing through Kerala during September 11-29. Kodikunnil also informed that state Congress president K Sudhakaran will convene a leadership meet on Tuesday at Indira Bhavan to coordinate BJY which will be attended by the national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, general secretary in charge of the state Tariq Anwar and others.