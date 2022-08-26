Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Eight documentaries on inclusivity, tolerance to be screened at IDSFFK

Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith inaugurated the delegate pass distribution.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eight documentary films based on the themes of inclusivity, tolerance and secularism will be screened at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) under a special category titled ‘Endangered but Resilient!’ They were curated by documentary filmmaker and media activist Amudhan R P.

Lalit Vachani’s ‘The Boy in the Branch’, which narrates the indoctrination of young Hindu boys by extremist groups, its sequel “The men in the Tree” which showcases the contrast in the subject over eight years, will be screened on August 27. Deepa Dhanraj’s ‘What Has Happened to this City?’, a note of remembrance on the communal assassination in Assam and Nellie; “What the Fields Remember” by Subasri Krishnan, that explores the themes of an identity crisis in Assam; “A Foreigner in My Own Land” are some other movies to be screened in the category.

“The Color of My Home”, the story of survival and scars of hate and violence that leave behind, and  Tathagata Ghosh’s ‘Scapegoat’ which depicts the uprising against patriarchy also form part of the category.

Delegate pass distribution
Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith inaugurated the delegate pass distribution. National award-winning actor Aparna Balamurali received the first pass and kit. The function was attended by academy vice-chairman Prem Kumar, secretary C Ajoy, executive board member Sankar Ramakrishnan and deputy director H Shaji. Delegate registration for remaining passes will continue till Friday. The fees for general category is Rs 400 and for students Rs 200. For registration visit iffk.in

