Four held for attempt to attack youth at Azhoor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chirayinkeezhu police have arrested four men from Muttappalam, who allegedly chased an autorickshaw driver at Azhoor with deadly weapons and vandalised his vehicle on August 19. Anoop, 32, Manu, 32, Sonu, 21 and Vishnu, 25, were arrested for attempting to harm Sakeer. The police said the four had a tiff with Sakeer, who came to take home a child from Azhoor temple premises, after the Sreekrishna Jayanthi procession.

Sakeer was told to bring the child home by the child’s father, who was his neighbour as well. When Sakeer came to pick up the child, a group of men objected to him and said they would drop the child on their own. Next day, while Sakeer was waiting in his autorickshaw near Ganapathiyam Kovil, the four men approached him in two bikes with weapons. As Sakeer realised that he was the target, he ran away from the gang. The four persons then vandalized his vehicle using sharp weapons.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chirayinkeezhu police have arrested four men from Muttappalam, who allegedly chased an autorickshaw driver at Azhoor with deadly weapons and vandalised his vehicle on August 19. Anoop, 32, Manu, 32, Sonu, 21 and Vishnu, 25, were arrested for attempting to harm Sakeer. The police said the four had a tiff with Sakeer, who came to take home a child from Azhoor temple premises, after the Sreekrishna Jayanthi procession. Sakeer was told to bring the child home by the child’s father, who was his neighbour as well. When Sakeer came to pick up the child, a group of men objected to him and said they would drop the child on their own. Next day, while Sakeer was waiting in his autorickshaw near Ganapathiyam Kovil, the four men approached him in two bikes with weapons. As Sakeer realised that he was the target, he ran away from the gang. The four persons then vandalized his vehicle using sharp weapons.