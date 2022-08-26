Remembering sculptor Sivakumar 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To honour the contributions of late prolific sculptor Sivakumar T K, who passed away last year, College of Arts, Thiruvananthapuram, conducted a homage art show. Titled Bundle of Slogans, his alma mater, organised the exhibition with his prominent drawings and sculptures. The event was a combined effort of the late artist’s friends to showcase his unrecognised talents. The event, organised by alumni collective Artage98, was inaugurated by prolific sculptor N N Rimzon. The event was curated by the college principal, Narayanan Kutty. The documentary, Shivan — Kalayum Jeevithavum, directed by Ranjith Rangaraju was screened at the event.