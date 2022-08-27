Academic calls for more public investment in education sector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An approach that ensures greater public investment in higher education sector is ideal for the state, Kerala State Higher Education Council member secretary Rajan Varughese has said. He was inaugurating an international seminar titled ‘Industry 4.0: New Opportunities’ at Mar Ivanios College here on Friday.

At the national level, an attempt was being made to increase enrolment in higher education sector by relying excessively on private investment, Varughese said. He noted that the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in Kerala’s higher educational institutions increased following the establishment of self-financing colleges. But Tamil Nadu went much ahead of Kerala in this aspect, he added. The senior academic called for increasing the GER by strengthening the public sector.

