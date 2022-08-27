Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Academic calls for more public investment in education sector

At the national level, an attempt was being made to increase enrolment in higher education sector by relying excessively on private investment, Varughese said.

Published: 27th August 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

teachers online education online class student

Representational Image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An approach that ensures greater public investment in higher education sector is ideal for the state, Kerala State Higher Education Council member secretary Rajan Varughese has said. He was inaugurating an international seminar titled ‘Industry 4.0: New Opportunities’ at Mar Ivanios College here on Friday.  

At the national level, an attempt was being made to increase enrolment in higher education sector by relying excessively on private investment, Varughese said. He noted that the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in Kerala’s higher educational institutions increased following the establishment of self-financing colleges. But Tamil Nadu went much ahead of Kerala in this aspect, he added. The senior academic called for increasing the GER by strengthening the public sector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp