Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

IDSFFK: Animation fest begins Saturday

The 14th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) will feature four animated movies on Saturday.

Published: 27th August 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 14th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) will feature four animated movies on Saturday. Movies which focus on the diverse facets of life will be screened at 9.15am at Sree Theatre. Sethulakshmi’s ‘Arike’ which portrays the shades of demise and disbelief and Padmasree Murali’s ‘Manjaadikalam’ which follows a metamorphic transition of grief and loss are the two Malayalam movies that will be screened on Saturday. 

Sethuramalingam’s sci-fi fantasy movie, ‘Among the Stars’, and Suchana Saha’s ‘Dear Me’ which follows the journey of finding oneself will have their world premiere today. The IDSFFK, which kicked off on Friday will conclude on August 31.

As part of the festival, various artistic programmes will be organised on the Kairali theatre premises at 6.30pm. There will be a medley of popular songs by singer Aloshy on Saturday, a concert by Almaram Music Band on Sunday along with Bastin John’s mehfil, and Santhosh Keezhatoor’s one-act play ‘Pennadan’ on August 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IDSFFK
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp