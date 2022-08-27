IDSFFK: Animation fest begins Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 14th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) will feature four animated movies on Saturday. Movies which focus on the diverse facets of life will be screened at 9.15am at Sree Theatre. Sethulakshmi’s ‘Arike’ which portrays the shades of demise and disbelief and Padmasree Murali’s ‘Manjaadikalam’ which follows a metamorphic transition of grief and loss are the two Malayalam movies that will be screened on Saturday. Sethuramalingam’s sci-fi fantasy movie, ‘Among the Stars’, and Suchana Saha’s ‘Dear Me’ which follows the journey of finding oneself will have their world premiere today. The IDSFFK, which kicked off on Friday will conclude on August 31. As part of the festival, various artistic programmes will be organised on the Kairali theatre premises at 6.30pm. There will be a medley of popular songs by singer Aloshy on Saturday, a concert by Almaram Music Band on Sunday along with Bastin John’s mehfil, and Santhosh Keezhatoor’s one-act play ‘Pennadan’ on August 30.