When the circus comes to town

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sprawling ground of Putharikandam Maidanam in Thiruvananthapuram has come alive as the Bombay Circus has come to town. The team is celebrating its 102nd anniversary, and is in the city after a 14-year hiatus.

The highlight is acrobatic stunts by Ethiopian artists. The balancing act on swords by Manipuri artists, foot basketball acts, roller skating, and trapeze acts are some exciting elements of the show. Bombay Circus partner Sanjeev Balagopal expects larger audiences after the schools close for Onam vacation.

“We are on an India tour, and will be in Thiruvananthapuram till September 23. We will be moving to Mysore next for the upcoming Dussehra festival,” he adds. TNIE lensman Vincent Pulickal captures the vibrancy of the circus acts

